6 mega projects set for completion in Toronto in 2019

There are more mega projects under construction in Toronto right now than perhaps anywhere else in North America, as you can see from all the construction pretty much everywhere. Only a handful of these large-scale developments are actually due for completion in 2019, but they're good ones.

Here's a look at Toronto mega projects due for completion in 2019.

Union Station

After years upon years upon years of construction delays, Toronto's new-and-improved transit hub is scheduled for completion sometime over the next 12 months. After more than a decade of broken promises, it's hard to say for certain when the renovations at Union Station will end, but at least there's a good food court now.

Garrison Crossing

Formerly known as the Fort York Pedestrian Bridge, this project will create what's being billed as a vital connection between Trinity Bellwoods Park in the north and the Fort York grounds in the south." The massive bridge and surrounding park spaces will open to the public this Spring, if everything goes as planned.

River City

This gorgeous new waterfront neighbourhood in Toronto's up-and-coming West Don Lands will at long last be complete with the rise of Harris Square — the fourth and final phase of River City. Designed by Saucier + Perrotte, just like the first three phases, the last building has an estimated completion date in December of 2019.

Dr. Lilian McGregor Park

A new 1.6-acre public park in downtown Toronto with "a strong Indigenous thematic approach" is finally scheduled to open sometime this year along Wellesley Street between Bay and Yonge. The space, designed by the award winning architecture firm DTAH, will include q discovery walk, an off-leash dog park, tree groves, and a plaza with plenty of seating, among other features.

Liberty Village pedestrian bridge

Pedestrians and cyclists in the densely-packed former industrial neighbourhood now known as Liberty Village will finally be able to access King Street having to trudge all the way up and around via Strachan or Atlantic. The new, $11.5 million bridge stretching above the Metrolinx rail corridor should be ready to go by this summer.

Canoe Landing Community Facility

More than 1,100 kids will be welcomed into schools this fall at what the City of Toronto calls an "integrated multi-use facility" near Fort York Boulevard and Brunel Court. Along with two elementary schools, the massive complex will contain a new recreation centre and a child care centre for the high-density downtown neighbourhood.