Union Station's new food court is finally about to open

Union Station keeps getting better and better.

Since early this year, the historic building has emerged as a hot spot for delicious eats, and commuters are about to get even more food options with a huge new food court that's set to open next month.

Union Food Court, which will span 25,000 square-feet and be large enough to seat 600 people, will soon be accessible through the GO York Concourse.

Spanning 25,00 square-feet and with enough room to seat 600 people, the food court will feature 11 food vendors that'll range from your usual McDonald's and Timmy's to Toronto faves like Thai from Khao San Road and jerk chicken from Roywoods.

You'll also find meals from Bangkok Buri, dumplings via Shanghai 360, Italian from Scaccia, and Loaded Pierogi.

Designed by PARTISANS (the same firm behind the Union Station Revitalization Project), the food court will feature some TV screens to live stream games during big sporting events.

The food court will open at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, closing at 7 p.m. daily.