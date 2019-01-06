Real Estate
House of the week: 6 Fort Rouille Avenue

It seems weird to me that a place that only has one bedroom is considered a house. But, then again, I shouldn't really be too surprised given how crazy the Toronto real estate market it.

However, sometimes good things come in small packages. This tiny home is really quite cute. The house is bright and airy thanks to the open plan concept and the light hardwood floors.

The house has been recently renovated and it's pretty much a Pinterest mood board with the white exposed brick, open shelving and minimalist Scandinavian design.

While narrow, the home makes good use of the space. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and I like the reclaimed wood vibe it has going on.

The bedroom upstairs is large enough for at least a Queen size bed. I like the built-in shelving unit that frames the bed, which provide storage but doesn't take up extra room like a bedside table might.

The bathroom is also upstairs and is through the closet zone of the house. It's surprisingly spacious for how small the home is. There's a huge walk-in shower, which also has a bathtub in it.

The dark tiles are a nice contrast to the otherwise crisp white decor that's in most of the house.  

As for outdoor space, you do actually get a backyard with a patio, which might be why this has a bit more appeal than a condo.

Specs
  • Address: 6 Fort Rouille Ave.
  • Price: $749,000
  • Lot Size: 11.25 x 93.5 feet
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking:  N/A
  • Walk Score: 76
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Listing agent: Maria Jacot
  • Listing agent: Maria Jacot
  • Listing ID: W4336598
Good For

A condo alternative. If you don’t want to be one of hundreds in a high-rise building downtown this is a nice option to have a solid brick home and a backyard.   

6 fort rouille avenue torontoMove On If

You need more space. It's only 11 feet wide, which when you really think about it, is only three feet wider than a RV…

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Primo Listing

