Rental of the week: 215 Queen Street West

At first glance this place doesn’t seem half-bad. I mean there’s a decent modern bathroom, and the kitchen is modern as well. It’s even above ground! I know guys, not a basement suite! Can you believe?!?

But, the closer you look at this place the more ridiculous it gets. Apparently this place won the 2014 Bild Award for Best Small Suite Design, which is utterly laughable.

That modern kitchen doesn’t even have an oven. So just remember back to what you ate during college and that's about all you can eat in this "kitchen." Mmmm Mr. Noodles and Kraft Dinner, classic staples of the dorm-style kitchen.

Then there’s the issue of a bed. Where does one put a bed in this 400-square-foot space? Ah yes, of course, in the wall.

I don’t care how many articles there are about Murphy Beds being “better than ever,” they’re still a bed you need to make and then fold up into a wall. Just in terms of day-to-day living practicalities, it’s already a pain in the ass.

Also if anything goes wrong with springs have fun being body/bed slammed into the wall at 3 a.m.

Fun fact: a number of people have been killed by their Murphy Beds. One person was even found mummified inside one. So, you can see why I'm having a hard time considering these beds anything close to acceptable.

But, horror stories aside, I get it, space is in short supply and living without an oven is do-able if you eat mostly take-out. What I don’t get is how this shoebox without a real bed is $1,810 a month and that doesn’t even include utilities! How is this even justified? Who is paying for this!? Who hates their roommate this much that their willing to risk being mumified in their bed!?

Specs

Address: #1112 – 215 Queen St. W

Type: Studio

Rent: $1,810/ month

Furnished? Sort of

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Maybe?

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Trying out those recipes in the “cookbook” that came with your microwave. They can’t be that bad, right?

Move On If

You don’t want to have nightmares every night about being trapped inside your Murphy Bed.