Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
215 queen st w toronto

Rental of the week: 215 Queen Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

At first glance this place doesn’t seem half-bad. I mean there’s a decent modern bathroom, and the kitchen is modern as well. It’s even above ground! I know guys, not a basement suite! Can you believe?!?

But, the closer you look at this place the more ridiculous it gets. Apparently this place won the 2014 Bild Award for Best Small Suite Design, which is utterly laughable. 

215 queen st w torontoThat modern kitchen doesn’t even have an oven. So just remember back to what you ate during college and that's about all you can eat in this "kitchen." Mmmm Mr. Noodles and Kraft Dinner, classic staples of the dorm-style kitchen.    

Then there’s the issue of a bed. Where does one put a bed in this 400-square-foot space? Ah yes, of course, in the wall.

215 queen st w torontoI don’t care how many articles there are about Murphy Beds being “better than ever,” they’re still a bed you need to make and then fold up into a wall. Just in terms of day-to-day living practicalities, it’s already a pain in the ass.  

Also if anything goes wrong with springs have fun being body/bed slammed into the wall at 3 a.m.

Fun fact: a number of people have been killed by their Murphy Beds. One person was even found mummified inside one. So, you can see why I'm having a hard time considering these beds anything close to acceptable. 

But, horror stories aside, I get it, space is in short supply and living without an oven is do-able if you eat mostly take-out.215 queen st w torontoWhat I don’t get is how this shoebox without a real bed is $1,810 a month and that doesn’t even include utilities! How is this even justified?  Who is paying for this!? Who hates their roommate this much that their willing to risk being mumified in their bed!?  

Specs
  • Address: #1112 – 215 Queen St. W
  • Type: Studio
  • Rent: $1,810/ month
  • Furnished? Sort of
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Maybe?
  • Bedrooms: 0  
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No 
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No215 queen st w toronto
Good For

Trying out those recipes in the “cookbook” that came with your microwave. They can’t be that bad, right?

Move On If

You don’t want to have nightmares every night about being trapped inside your Murphy Bed.  

Lead photo by

Images via Listatto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 215 Queen Street West

House of the week: 6 Fort Rouille Avenue

Sold! Toronto home goes for $131K above asking

Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

The RIU luxury resort chain is opening a hotel in Toronto

Rental of the week: 1080 Dupont Street

Toronto's Frank Gehry condo towers will be even taller than expected

House of the week: 99 Old Colony Road