1173 Dundas Street East Toronto

Condo of the week: 1173 Dundas Street East

Soaring ceilings, exposed beams, subway tiles; this place has all the hallmarks of a hard loft but it's more unique than most. The curved shelving unit and round loft bedroom make this place just different enough that it caught my eye.

The open concept main floor is bright and airy. There's two-storeys of windows that let natural light pour across the apartment and the light wood floors and ceilings make sure this place isn't too dark.

The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cupboard and counter space.

The waterfall quartz kitchen counter and vintage wood built-in dining booth are very trendy.

Up the floating staircase is the bedroom that overlooks the rest of the space. While I like the circular nature of the space, it means you're kind of left with a dead space, unless you buy one of those round beds.

Light filters in from the skylight, so if you're not an early riser, that could be an issue. The bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a lovely modern en suite bathroom.

Specs
  • Address: #220 – 1173 Dundas Street East
  • Price: $869,900
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $445.04 monthly
  • Listing agent: Ravi Singh
  • Listing ID: E4337562
Good For

Eating, drinking and shopping. If the New York Times thinks it's the bomb dot com who are we to argue?

Move On If

You want some outdoor space. As is common with loft spaces, there isn't usually outdoor space, which for BBQ fanatics can be a deal breaker.

Lead photo by

GTA Property Sites

