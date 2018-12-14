Sold! This is what a $3M Toronto home looks like

This award-winning home is stunning. The New-York style semi-detached Victorian townhouse offers big rooms, high ceilings and luxurious details.

As is typical with old Victorian homes, the living, dining and kitchen areas are all on the main floor. They’re beautiful with marble columns and a cozy fireplace.

Off the living room is a sunny solarium with French doors that walk out into the private yard. The yard is a stone patio and there’s lots of shrubbery, which I’m sure come summer is lovely.

Back inside, the kitchen has been renovated and, while narrow, has enough room to be an eat-in kitchen. The big windows at the back give tons of natural light.

My favourite room in the entire house is on the second floor and is a library built into a bedroom. It reminds me of old university study rooms in Europe with the dark wood, custom bookshelves and old windows.

The master bedroom is bright, airy and has a gas fireplace.

The master suite also has a spectacular 6-piece en suite bathroom with high ceilings and skylights which let natural light flood the room.

On the third floor there’s a family room and another bedroom.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did?

The size of the property, combined with the locale, renovations and luxurious details. This home is on the same level as some of the Rosedale homes.

Was it worth it?

While I have feeling that the art in the house is worth more than the actual home, I still think the house is worth it. The place is cozy, bright and beautiful. It’s also in a great neighbourhood, next to some pretty prestigious schools.