19 brant street toronto

Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

There’s nothing crazy about this place. It’s just a really nice condo that isn't listed at an outrageous price.19 brant street toronto

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom corner unit is located in King Street West. It is full of natural light and has soaring ceilings as well as the cool concrete floors and ceilings. The living room also has a really funky lighting fixture.  

19 brant street torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern and I really like the dark wood cabinets.

19 brant street torontoWhile there’s only one true bedroom, there’s a den that’s large enough to be converted into a bedroom, should you have guests come to stay.

19 brant street torontoThe master bedroom is cozy and tucked away behind a sliding door. There are no windows, so if you like to wake up via natural light, that might be an issue.

19 brant street torontoThe bathroom is typical. It’s a three-piece bathroom and the shower looks spacious. There isn’t a bathtub so that could be a deal-breaker for some.19 brant street torontoThe only downside to this place is there’s no outdoor space. The windows do offer some nice views of Toronto’s skyline but you’re in the concrete jungle here. Green space is few and far between.19 brant street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #702 - 19 Brant Street
  • Price: $649,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Underground
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $454.38 monthly
  • Listing agent: Cameron Thornton
  • Listing ID: C427781319 brant street toronto
Good For

A bachelor or young couple making their first investment. This place, while small, is in a great location with a ton of restaurants and shopping just steps away. Also the apartment is nice and new so you’re almost guaranteed to make a return on investment. 19 brant street toronto

Move On If

You’re looking for more space. It’s an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom condo, so it’s not well suited for a family or large pets.19 brant street toronto

