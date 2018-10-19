Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

There’s nothing crazy about this place. It’s just a really nice condo that isn't listed at an outrageous price.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom corner unit is located in King Street West. It is full of natural light and has soaring ceilings as well as the cool concrete floors and ceilings. The living room also has a really funky lighting fixture.

The kitchen is sleek and modern and I really like the dark wood cabinets.

While there’s only one true bedroom, there’s a den that’s large enough to be converted into a bedroom, should you have guests come to stay.

The master bedroom is cozy and tucked away behind a sliding door. There are no windows, so if you like to wake up via natural light, that might be an issue.

The bathroom is typical. It’s a three-piece bathroom and the shower looks spacious. There isn’t a bathtub so that could be a deal-breaker for some. The only downside to this place is there’s no outdoor space. The windows do offer some nice views of Toronto’s skyline but you’re in the concrete jungle here. Green space is few and far between.

Specs

Address: #702 - 19 Brant Street

Price: $649,000

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Underground

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $454.38 monthly

Listing agent: Cameron Thornton

Listing ID: C4277813

Good For

A bachelor or young couple making their first investment. This place, while small, is in a great location with a ton of restaurants and shopping just steps away. Also the apartment is nice and new so you’re almost guaranteed to make a return on investment.

Move On If

You’re looking for more space. It’s an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom condo, so it’s not well suited for a family or large pets.