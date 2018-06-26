House of the week: 41 Great Oak Drive

This used to be my piano teacher’s house. Every Thursday I would walk over and spend an hour (or what felt like an hour) muddling my way through scales and various pieces I never actually practiced. Since those days, this house near Islington Golf Club in Etobicoke has undergone a dramatic renovation. The contemporary wood, glass and industrial touches combined with the abundance of natural light create a stunning home.

The main floor is open concept and spacious. It could still easily host a piano recital at a moment's notice.

The kitchen is a bit of an alley, but I like how minimalist it is.

My favourite room in the house is the front studio room. This used to be where I played piano, but it works just as well as an art studio, office or lovely sitting room.

The house boasts five bedrooms. With vaulted ceilings and unusual window layouts, they’re all so unique and quirky.

The master suite has a five piece spa-like en-suite and a walk-in closet.

It also features a green roof, which I’m in love with. Look at all those succulents!

The backyard is pool party ready. It’s large and they’ve done a great job with the landscaping.

Specs

Address: 41 Great Oak Drive

Price: $2,799,900

Lot Size: 70 x 136 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 40

Transit Score: 69

Listing agent: Julia Elizabeth Warren

Listing ID: W4156461

Good For

A family who loves hosting large gatherings. With such a large living room and backyard, it would be a shame not to pack this place to the rafters for a big shindig every once in a while.

Move On If

You want a basement. This house doesn’t have one of those so if you’re a fan of the below ground rec room, you’re out of luck.