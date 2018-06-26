Real Estate
41 great oak drive toronto

House of the week: 41 Great Oak Drive

This used to be my piano teacher’s house. Every Thursday I would walk over and spend an hour (or what felt like an hour) muddling my way through scales and various pieces I never actually practiced. 41 great oak drive torontoSince those days, this house near Islington Golf Club in Etobicoke has undergone a dramatic renovation. The contemporary wood, glass and industrial touches combined with the abundance of natural light create a stunning home.

41 great oak drive torontoThe main floor is open concept and spacious. It could still easily host a piano recital at a moment's notice.

41 great oak drive toronto The kitchen is a bit of an alley, but I like how minimalist it is.

41 great oak drive torontoMy favourite room in the house is the front studio room. This used to be where I played piano, but it works just as well as an art studio, office or lovely sitting room.

41 great oak drive toronto The house boasts five bedrooms. With vaulted ceilings and unusual window layouts, they’re all so unique and quirky.

41 great oak drive torontoThe master suite has a five piece spa-like en-suite and a walk-in closet.  

41 great oak drive torontoIt also features a green roof, which I’m in love with. Look at all those succulents!

41 great oak drive torontoThe backyard is pool party ready. It’s large and they’ve done a great job with the landscaping.  

41 great oak drive torontoSpecs
41 great oak drive torontoGood For

A family who loves hosting large gatherings. With such a large living room and backyard, it would be a shame not to pack this place to the rafters for a big shindig every once in a while.  

41 great oak drive toronto Move On If

You want a basement. This house doesn’t have one of those so if you’re a fan of the below ground rec room, you’re out of luck.41 great oak drive toronto

