House of the week: 3 Austin Crescent

With an interior designed by Toronto architect Lorne Rose, it’s hard not to find this house stunning. This detached 2.5 storey home is located just steps from Casa Loma and almost every top-ranked private school in Toronto.

Inside, there are white marble accents throughout the house, creating a sense of luxury that ties the decor together. I’m digging the Victorian furniture, which adds a regal quality to the space.

The bright and airy living room, kitchen and breakfast area are open-concept and the severy connects the kitchen to the dining room.

The dining room is filled with natural light thanks to the large bay window.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which are all spacious and have en suite bathrooms.

The master bedroom is pretty great, if I do say so myself. It walks out onto a sun-soaked terrace, has an en suite bathroom with spa-like features and a substantial walk-in closet or “dressing room” as the floor plan calls it.

Downstairs there’s a massive rec room, hobby room, an extra bedroom and a wine tasting room for any sommeliers out there.

The biggest let down of this property is the backyard. It isn’t the biggest and is definitely lacking shade. You’d think there would be a bit more lawn space considering the property is listed for over $4 million.

Specs

Address: 3 Austin Cres.

Price: $4,188,000

Lot Size: 33.08 x 113.75 feet

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Cheenee Foster

Listing ID: C4112048

Good For

A family whose kids go to UCC, St. Michael's or BSS. Those schools are all within walking distance, so this house is in a prime private school location.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of the white marble look: it’s everywhere. So if you hate it you would have to redo the kitchen, a couple bathrooms, a floor and a whole fireplace mantle.