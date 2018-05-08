Real Estate
3 austin crescent toronto

House of the week: 3 Austin Crescent

With an interior designed by Toronto architect Lorne Rose, it’s hard not to find this house stunning. 3 austin crescent torontoThis detached 2.5 storey home is located just steps from Casa Loma and almost every top-ranked private school in Toronto.

3 austin crescent torontoInside, there are white marble accents throughout the house, creating a sense of luxury that ties the decor together. I’m digging the Victorian furniture, which adds a regal quality to the space.

3 austin crescent torontoThe bright and airy living room, kitchen and breakfast area are open-concept and the severy connects the kitchen to the dining room.  

3 austin crescent torontoThe dining room is filled with natural light thanks to the large bay window.

3 austin crescent torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms, which are all spacious and have en suite bathrooms.

3 austin crescent torontoThe master bedroom is pretty great, if I do say so myself. It walks out onto a sun-soaked terrace, has an en suite bathroom with spa-like features and a substantial walk-in closet or “dressing room” as the floor plan calls it.

3 austin crescent torontoDownstairs there’s a massive rec room, hobby room, an extra bedroom and a wine tasting room for any sommeliers out there.

3 austin crescent torontoThe biggest let down of this property is the backyard. It isn’t the biggest and is definitely lacking shade. You’d think there would be a bit more lawn space considering the property is listed for over $4 million.

3 austin crescent torontoSpecs
  • Address: 3 Austin Cres.
  • Price: $4,188,000
  • Lot Size: 33.08 x 113.75 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 75
  • Transit Score: 87
  • Listing agent: Cheenee Foster
  • Listing ID: C4112048
3 austin crescent toronto Good For

A family whose kids go to UCC, St. Michael's or BSS. Those schools are all within walking distance, so this house is in a prime private school location.

3 austin crescent torontoMove On If

You’re not a fan of the white marble look: it’s everywhere. So if you hate it you would have to redo the kitchen, a couple bathrooms, a floor and a whole fireplace mantle.3 austin crescent toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Spark

