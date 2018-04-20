Sold! Eccentric Toronto home goes for $3.13 million

This house is really weird. I feel like Tim Burton or Johnny Depp decorated this house with how trippy the decor is.

For example, one of the first things you see in the house is a massive plant wall.

The living room has an entire chandelier made of the Pixar lamps. It’s very intense.

The powder room is floor-to-ceiling psychedelic pink tiles. (The other bathrooms are much tamer.)

And the carpeting in the master bedroom is wall-to-wall Union Jacks.

Eccentric decor aside this house is pretty spectacular. It’s made of concrete, which is pretty unconventional but it means it’s sturdy and energy efficient. Yay low hydro bills!

The kitchen is modern and sleek and flows through the open-concept living and dining room.

Downstairs there’s loads of extra living space with a huge rec room and a large at-home gym. Probably the best part of the property is the backyard, which overlooks the Humber River and it seems so private and serene with all the trees. It also has a salt water pool.

And if you’re thinking the house looks familiar it has apparently been in several ad campaigns, so you’re not crazy.

The Essentials

Address: 23 Mill Cove

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 30 x 161 feet

Realtor: Justine and Sean Fernie, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty Brokerage

Hit the market at: $3,250,000

Sold for: $3,130,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a unique house with an exceptionally nice and very private backyard. The owners also clearly put a lot of work into renovating the place and while it’s not everyone’s style it’s still pretty spectacular. Also, the listing agents owned this home so that might have helped when putting it on the market.

Was it worth it?

For the privacy of the property alone, this place is worth it. On top of that the house was renovated from top to bottom so whoever moves in only has to do superficial redecorating.