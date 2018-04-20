Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 31 minutes ago
23 mill cove toronto

Sold! Eccentric Toronto home goes for $3.13 million

This house is really weird. I feel like Tim Burton or Johnny Depp decorated this house with how trippy the decor is.

23 mill cove torontoFor example, one of the first things you see in the house is a massive plant wall.

23 mill cove torontoThe living room has an entire chandelier made of the Pixar lamps. It’s very intense.

23 mill cove torontoThe powder room is floor-to-ceiling psychedelic pink tiles. (The other bathrooms are much tamer.)  

23 mill cove torontoAnd the carpeting in the master bedroom is wall-to-wall Union Jacks.

23 mill cove torontoEccentric decor aside this house is pretty spectacular. It’s made of concrete, which is pretty unconventional but it means it’s sturdy and energy efficient. Yay low hydro bills!

23 mill cove torontoThe kitchen is modern and sleek and flows through the open-concept living and dining room.

23 mill cove torontoDownstairs there’s loads of extra living space with a huge rec room and a large at-home gym.23 mill cove torontoProbably the best part of the property is the backyard, which overlooks the Humber River and it seems so private and serene with all the trees. It also has a salt water pool.

23 mill cove torontoAnd if you’re thinking the house looks familiar it has apparently been in several ad campaigns, so you’re not crazy.

23 mill cove torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 23 Mill Cove
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4+1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 30 x 161 feet
  • Realtor: Justine and Sean Fernie, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $3,250,000
  • Sold for: $3,130,000
23 mill cove torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a unique house with an exceptionally nice and very private backyard. The owners also clearly put a lot of work into renovating the place and while it’s not everyone’s style it’s still pretty spectacular. Also, the listing agents owned this home so that might have helped when putting it on the market.  

23 mill cove torontoWas it worth it?

For the privacy of the property alone, this place is worth it. On top of that the house was renovated from top to bottom so whoever moves in only has to do superficial redecorating.23 mill cove toronto

Lead photo by

MyHomeViewer

