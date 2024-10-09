15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include a wholesome fall festival complete with a pumpkin patch and hayrides, the return of one of the city's most anticipated haunted Halloween attractions and the final Toronto Flower Market of the year.

While this weekend may be Thanksgiving, plenty of Toronto residents are already enraptured with the Halloween spirit, and there are plenty of haunted houses and attractions all over the city to get your spook on.

If spooky isn't your style, you're still covered this weekend with fun events like a brand-new day party at Grand Bizarre on Sunday or a number of groovy concerts.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.