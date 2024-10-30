15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include the last crop of Halloween parties for the season, the kick off of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and Buffer Festival.

You can also catch concerts from legends like Pitbull and Bruce Springsteen, attend the city's largest one-day outdoor holiday market or celebrate Diwali in style at one of the Toronto's most popular clubs.

That being said, if you're looking to spend your Saturday and Sunday getting spooky, be sure to check out our roundup of the hottest Halloween parties in Toronto this year, and visit our events page for even more things happening in the city this weekend.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.