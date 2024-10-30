Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
things to do toronto november

15 things to do in Toronto this November

Things to do in Toronto this November range from holly-jolly holiday markets to historic, record-shattering concerts, plus a whole lot of fun.

A month that's normally dominated by pre-holiday season fervor, this November, Toronto's events will be geared toward another major event: a visit from a certain singer named Taylor Swift, who'll be playing six shows at the Rogers Centre on Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23.

If you didn't manage to score tickets to the concert (join the club,) not to fear — there are plenty of fan events happening around the city all month long to get you in your Swiftie era. Read on for details about one of them.

Circling back to all that holiday stuff, there's still plenty going on in the city this month, like the Santa Claus Parade, which will be taking place on Nov. 24 and City Hall's Cavalcade of Lights tree lighting on Nov. 30.

That's just scratching the surface of all the ways you can spend the month in Toronto — here are even more things you can do in Toronto this November.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

