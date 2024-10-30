Cavalcade of Lights is coming back to Toronto with a huge tree lighting ceremony

One of the most beloved holiday festivities in the city is the Cavalcade of Lights, and if you've been patiently waiting to hear when the tradition is returning, I have the details.

According to the City of Toronto, we can get excited for the return of the Cavalcade of Lights on Nov. 30 at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The festivities will run until Jan. 7, 2025.

While more details are yet to be announced, you can get hyped for the holiday cheer that comes with each year's Cavalcade of Lights tradition.

According to the city, each year we can expect, "an unforgettable opening night celebration, complete with live performances and lighting of the city's official Christmas tree, nightly ice skating and festive light installations for the entire holiday season."

The City of Toronto makes the "glittering winter festival" free to attend, making it the ultimate holiday destination to bring friends, family or even a date.

The first night of the Cavalcade of Lights marks one of the most exciting parts of the festival – the lighting of the city's official Christmas tree.

Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 7, 2025 Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. West

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. West Cost: Free

See what Cavalcade of Lights looked like last year.