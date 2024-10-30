Radar
Taylor Lucas, Curiocity
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cavalcade of lights

Cavalcade of Lights is coming back to Toronto with a huge tree lighting ceremony

Radar
Taylor Lucas, Curiocity
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of the most beloved holiday festivities in the city is the Cavalcade of Lights, and if you've been patiently waiting to hear when the tradition is returning, I have the details.

According to the City of Toronto, we can get excited for the return of the Cavalcade of Lights on Nov. 30 at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The festivities will run until Jan. 7, 2025.

While more details are yet to be announced, you can get hyped for the holiday cheer that comes with each year's Cavalcade of Lights tradition.

According to the city, each year we can expect, "an unforgettable opening night celebration, complete with live performances and lighting of the city's official Christmas tree, nightly ice skating and festive light installations for the entire holiday season."

The City of Toronto makes the "glittering winter festival" free to attend, making it the ultimate holiday destination to bring friends, family or even a date.

The first night of the Cavalcade of Lights marks one of the most exciting parts of the festival – the lighting of the city's official Christmas tree.

  • When: Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 7, 2025
  • Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. West
  • Cost: Free

See what Cavalcade of Lights looked like last year.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Cavalcade of Lights is coming back to Toronto with a huge tree lighting ceremony

15 things to do in Toronto this November

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

One of Toronto's biggest winter markets is having a Taylor Swift-themed day

15 things to do in Toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Night of Dread will see massive puppets take over Toronto streets this weekend

What to expect at the 2024 Christmas market in the Distillery District