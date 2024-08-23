15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this week include Canada's largest Korean food and cultural festival, a huge party celebrating one of the country's most iconic rock bands and a street festival that'll cover an entire in the city with breathtaking murals and artwork as well as give us a chance to explore Toronto's abandoned subway station.

There's also the CNE, Fan Expo Canada, a free festival called Press Play, the Leslieville Block Fest and a highly-anticipated craft beer festival.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.