Here are all the events you need to know about for Pride Weekend in Toronto

Toronto Pride Weekend is right around the corner, and with it comes a slew of fun events you can attend to celebrate the city's vibrant 2SLGBTQI+ community.

While the city has been replete with Pride events all month long, things really ramp up for the weekend leading up to the Parade on Sunday, June 30 and the night afterwards.

Even better, Pride Weekend falls on a long weekend this year, so you can make the most of all the fun happening around the city.

Kicking off on Wednesday, June 26, The Green Space Festival brings you five nights straight of alfresco dance parties in support of The 519, Canada's largest 2SLGBTQI+ community centre.

The parties are totally free to attend and open to the public, featuring live DJ sets, music and dance performances and appearances by drag royalty from Toronto and beyond.

Starting June 28, Church Street really comes alive with the return of the Pride Festival Street Fair. A stretch of the street from Bloor to Dundas is filled with live performances on six street stages, food and drink vendors and more, serving as a hub for the weekend.

At the Street Fair, you'll be able to catch special events, performances and competitions, like the fan-favourite Wood St. Block Party, METAMORPHOMANIA, and Blockorama, to name only a few.

Also, on Friday, June 28, the Trans March, Rally & Pride will hit the streets, marching down Yonge between Bloor and Gould at 7 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29, the Pride & Remembrance Run takes place in The Village, honouring the contributions of instrumental BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in the community, with a huge post-run party at Barbara Hall Park.

Later, at 1 p.m., it's the Dyke March, Rally & Pride's turn to take to the streets, following the same parade route as the Trans March.

Head outside of The Village on June 29, and you can catch the ever-fabulous Drag Ball at the TD Main Stage (Nathan Phillips Square), where queens, kings and everyone in between compete for glory in a number of categories.

The crowning jewel of the weekend is the Pride Parade, which is happening down Yonge Street from Bloor to Dundas and ending at Nathan Phillips Square at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

