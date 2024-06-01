Toronto's best free outdoor summer party is coming back this month for 5 nights

One of the best outdoor parties in Toronto is returning for five nights of fun this month.

The Green Space Festival is back this month, bringing five nights of al fresco, themed parties to the city.

Organized and hosted by The 519, the largest 2SLGBTQ+ community centre in Canada, the festival doubles as a fundraiser to help The 519 continue offering their services.

Spanning an entire week in June during Toronto Pride, the parties each revolve around a given theme — Disco Disco and Lipstick Jungle, for example — and feature performances by world-class DJs, performers and drag royalty.

Perhaps the best part of all — aside from getting the chance to do good while you have fun — is that the parties are all-ages, open to the public and have free admission.

The Green Space Festival is running between June 26 and 30, with the parties taking place between 5 p.m. and midnight at the Barbara Hall Park at 519 Church Street.

To learn more about The 519 or to donate, visit the festival's website.