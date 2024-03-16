The biggest vintage clothing and decor show in Canada is coming to Toronto next month

Canada's largest vintage clothing and decor sale is about to take over Toronto this spring, and it's the perfect way to reinvent your spring wardrobe.

On April 6 and 7, the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition place is about to become home to the Toronto Vintage Show, Canada's largest sale of vintage clothing and decor.

With over 130 vendors spread out across 50,000, you can expect to get your hands on some seriously thrifty finds and rare keepsakes, including everything from retro T-shirts to antique glassware and beyond.

Admission costs $15 (credit and debit are accepted), but early birds can apply for a $2 discount pass before the show, to save a few extra bucks for the goodies inside.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.