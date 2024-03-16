Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto vintage show

The biggest vintage clothing and decor show in Canada is coming to Toronto next month

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canada's largest vintage clothing and decor sale is about to take over Toronto this spring, and it's the perfect way to reinvent your spring wardrobe.

On April 6 and 7, the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition place is about to become home to the Toronto Vintage Show, Canada's largest sale of vintage clothing and decor.

With over 130 vendors spread out across 50,000, you can expect to get your hands on some seriously thrifty finds and rare keepsakes, including everything from retro T-shirts to antique glassware and beyond.

Admission costs $15 (credit and debit are accepted), but early birds can apply for a $2 discount pass before the show, to save a few extra bucks for the goodies inside.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

The biggest vintage clothing and decor show in Canada is coming to Toronto next month

The hottest pool party in Toronto is coming back this summer

One of the best bars in the world is coming to Toronto this month

A once-controversial grilled cheese festival is returning to Toronto this spring

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

A guide to Toronto Comicon 2024 by day of the festival

St. Patrick's Day Parade route map and road closures in Toronto for 2024