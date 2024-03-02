This is the Toronto flea market that the coolest people in the city are going to

Nestled away in a Leslieville film studio space, you'll find one of Toronto's coolest flea markets, packed full with food, fashion and collectable vendors from across the city.

Held every second Sunday of the month, the Hogtown Flea is one of the city's best-kept secrets for some of the best vintage shopping around. It used to be a secret, at least, before I ruined it (and I'm not sorry).

Have you ever wanted to rifle through racks of vintage, grab a freshly-baked croissant and get a tattoo all in the same building? At the flea market, created by the people behind Leslieville's Coffee and Clothing, you can.

The market features a slew of various vendors, offering everything from handmade perfumes, reworked vintage clothing, tattoos (that are done right in the market stall) and food.

It's also completely free to attend, and, as everyone knows, things are instantly made better by being free.

The next iteration of the Hogtown Flea is coming up on March 10, and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Neighbourhood Studios in Leslieville.

If you think you your business has what it takes to be among the vendors of the ultimate-cool-person flea market, they're also currently accepting vendor applications.