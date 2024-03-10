A guide to Toronto Comicon 2024 by day of the festival

Toronto Comicon 2024 is set to arrive in the city on March 15 through the 17, featuring all things proudly nerdy, and I've got the scoop on everything that's happening at the convention.

From meet-and-greets with some huge stars to panels with the creators of your favourite comics and the invitation to cosplay to your hearts desire, Toronto Comicon 2024 will be heaven for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comic, anime, gaming and horror.

Here are some of the can't-miss events happening each day of the convention. A full schedule of events can be found at the Toronto Comicon website.

Friday, March 15 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Events, including a Dungeons and Dragons game play and a family-friendly Star Wars Storytime start at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Cosplay is a central pillar of Comicon, and Friday will host eight cosplay meetups; Disney at 11 a.m., X-Men at 12 p.m., Marvel at 12:30 p.m., DC at 3 p.m., Harry Potter at 3:30 p.m., Chainsaw Man at 4 p.m., Jojo's Bizarre Adventure at 4:30 p.m., and a cosplay red carpet at 2 p.m.

Some other can't miss events on Friday include a live recording of the No Quest For The Wicked podcast at 12 p.m., a Harry Potter-style Sorting Ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and the X-Men panel at 2:45, featuring the cast of the animated series.

Saturday, March 16 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Saturday's cosplay meetups are Nintendo at 11 a.m., Gaming (general) at 11:30 a.m., DC at 12 p.m., Star Trek at 12:30 p.m., Pokemon at 1 p.m., Villains and Monsters at 1:30 p.m., Demon Slayer at 4 p.m., Star Wars at 4:30 p.m., One Piece at 5 p.m., and Marvel at 5:30 p.m.

Other events you should check out include various cosplay workshops at 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 5:15 p.m., a Taylor Swift Eras panel at 6:15 p.m., and Star Wars-themed comedy shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Attendees of the convention can catch an Avatar: The Last Airbender panel featuring stars of the new Netflix series at 2:45 p.m., a kids' cosplay contest at 1 p.m. and a Dungeons and Dragons improv show at 3 p.m.

The cosplay meetups hosted on Sunday are Star Wars at 11:30 a.m., Marvel at 12 p.m., Avatar: The Last Airbender at 12:30 p.m., DC at 1 p.m., My Hero Academia at 1:30 p.m., Genshin Impact at 3 p.m. and Five Nights at Freddy's at 3:30 p.m.

Ongoing

A number of attractions will run throughout the duration of the convention, like the 100,000 square-foot marketplace where you can find rare comics, original artwork, collectibles and more from a slew of vendors.

Guests from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, What We Do in the Shadows, X-Men (the animated series), Ahsoka and more will be making appearances throughout the duration of the convention. You can see their individual appearance days on the Comicon website.

Tickets for the convention are still on sale, starting at $28 for a single-day pass or $70 for a 3-day pass.