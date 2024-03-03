A new festival is coming to Toronto with vendors markets and wellness workshops

As sunny days slowly return to Toronto, a new festival is set to come to the city, celebrating Spring and all the good stuff that comes along with it.

STACKT Market will be celebrating the spring with their new Spring Equinox festival, set to take place near the end of March, that will centre around wellness, self-care and everything you need to do some spring cleaning on your soul.

The festival will focus on the theme of "new beginnings," which is what the season's all about, so you can expect a ton of vendors, workshops and events that will help you get feeling fresh for spring.

While the list of vendors and the schedule for the festival have yet to be announced, STACKT promises "upcycling + thrifting, yoga, wellness, sustainability, DIY, fresh food/drink specials," and more, so it's looking like a week full of spring self care.

As with all of STACKT's many special events, admission to the festival will be completely free — just stroll up on a sunny day and have fun!

STACKT's Spring Equinox event is running between March 19 and 24, and, for a full schedule of the festival's events and markets, stay tuned to STACKT's website and Instagram.