Huge 'garden party' coming to Toronto warehouse space

A vacant warehouse in Toronto is about to get transformed into a psychedelic garden wonderland for an upcoming party in the city.

People in Toronto are about to get the opportunity to live out their Alice in Wonderland fantasies at the Electric Garden Party, that will transform a warehouse space into a neon dreamscape, by Promise.

The massive space will be taken over by lasers, lights, video screens, art installations, a photo booth, facepainting and more, converting the space into a magical garden for one night and one night only.

The party, which encourages attendees to "get out of the winter and into colourful life," will feature sets by a slew of house and UK Garage DJs like Mike Millrain and "NYC legend" (according to Promise) Kim Ann Foxman.

With a venue capacity of 1000, this could quite possibly prove to be the wildest garden party Toronto has ever seen.

Regular price tickets are on sale now and cost $67.33, but there is also an early bird tiers where tickets are priced at $55.73.

The Promise Electric Garden Party is taking place on Saturday, March 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Black Creek Assembly (131 McCormack Street).

The warehouse venue is a favourite for alternative event organizers in the city. It has previously been home to other parties as well as larger scale events like the Fall 2023 edition of Fashion Art Toronto.

Parking around the venue is limited so ride sharing or transit will be your best bet. The warehouse is located across from a school in a mostly residential neighbourhood next to the Stockyards District.