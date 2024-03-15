Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Handshake Speakeasy Toronto

One of the best bars in the world is coming to Toronto this month

A bar that's ranked one of the best in the world is coming to Toronto this month, and you can sample their renowned cocktails for a limited time only.

Handshake Speakeasy, a world-class bar located in Mexico City, is bringing their out-of-this-world cocktails to Toronto for a one-night experience at Electric Bill.

Ranked the third-best bar in the world and the second-best in North America, Handshake's menu of bespoke cocktails created by director Erik Van Beek puts unexpected spins on seemingly familiar classics using molecular mixology.

Between 7 and 11 p.m. on March 21, Van Beek will be taking up residence behind the bar at Electric Bill, whipping up the creations that have earned Handshake their many accolades.

The event will be drop-in only and first come, first served, so be sure sure to show up early to get a chance to sip on some of the best cocktails in the world.

Lead photo by

@handshake_bar/Instagram
