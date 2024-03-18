Massive festival of Japanese culture coming to Toronto this spring

Anime North is coming to Toronto this spring, and it promises to be a celebration full of anime, manga and all things Japanese Culture.

Taking place from May 24 to 26, Anime North will be taking over the Toronto Congress Centre and Delta Toronto Airport Hotel for three days of all things Anime and beyond.

The festival will feature live music performances, panels, gaming events like LARPing and video games, costume contests, workshops and more, all centred around Japanese arts and culture.

For fans of the Japanese music scene, this year's festival will feature a performance by J-Rock boy band MADKID in their first ever performance in Canada.

You can also expect a huge vendor market, a dance show featuring all-Asian music, fashion shows, competitions and gameshows to fill up all three days of the festival.

Tickets to Anime North 2024 are already on sale online, starting at $45 for a single-day pass and $70 for a full weekend pass, but can also be purchased at the door.