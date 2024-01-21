Toronto's new winter pop-up has outrageous hot chocolate and private dining cabins

If you're a fan of RendezViews, which has been described as the city's "most epic patio," and are missing it during these chilly winter months, you're going to want to head to their newest venture, WinterViews.

Located in the same Adelaide space as the summer patio, WinterViews brings a slice of winter wonderland to the grey Toronto winter, with great food, outrageous drinks and a very unique skating rink.

The venue is home to the city's largest synthetic ice rink -- the surface is made of a plastic composite rather than real ice. While the experience of skating on synthetic ice is certainly a unique challenge, for the more adventurous among us, it's worth a try.

Skate rentals are free, so you can try it out without risk, and WinterViews will also be rolling out winter games, like curling, on the ice later in the season for those (like me) who'd rather explore on flat feet.

The venue features 10 private dining cabins, outfitted with wintery decor and games like jumbo Jenga for up to nine people. You can have platters with sliders, nachos, potato wedges and more from Selva, next door, delivered right to your quaint cabin.

Each cabin also comes with a fire pit out front, where you can gather around and warm up, or roast marshmallows from a complimentary s'mores kit included in your cabin rental.

Dining cabins can be reserved online, with different packages starting at $75 per person.

While the cabins have small space heaters inside, they aren't insulated, so you'll want to bundle up before your visit.

For those looking for a more communal experience, WinterViews also has a "community lodge" (a covered patio with heaters), where you can order traditional bar drinks, beer and coolers.

There will be more programming for the event rolling out throughout the season, including Karaoke and games, so stay tuned.

WinterViews is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. on, and will remain open weather depending until early to mid March.