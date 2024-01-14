The world's largest indoor lake coming to Toronto with glow in the dark boating

The Toronto International Boat Show is back this month and making a splash with some exciting new additions to their lineup.

Now in its 66th year, the largest boat show in North America is taking over Exhibition Place from Jan. 19-28 to bring a little taste of summer to the city.

This year's show brings back favourite activities and events, like the massive indoor lake located in the Coca Cola Coliseum where you can go on a boat ride, while also introducing new events to keep the show fresh.

One exciting new addition to the show this year is glow-in-the-dark boating.

The show's famous indoor lake — which is normally the Coliseum's ice rink — is transformed with LED lights for an immersive, colourful experience where you can watch paddle board races and wakeboarding shows, and even take a boat ride yourself.

Immersive experiences and lights displays are all the rage these days, and the boat show is throwing their hat into the ring with this new experience. The aesthetic, colourful lake will add an Instagrammable edge that might attract some younger boaters.

The indoor lake is also home to water ski shows and the Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championship, where you can catch reigning champs from across the country will compete for the title.

The fun doesn't stop at the lake, though. The show will also host product launches from industry leaders, panels and seminars on all things boat-related, virtual sailing demos, the Great Canadian Fish Tank, and much more.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Enercare Centre.

Tickets are available online.