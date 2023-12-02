CN Tower is throwing a New Year's Eve party 114 storeys above Toronto

The CN Tower is throwing a New Year's Eve party that will let you ring in 2024 from 114 storeys above Toronto.

New Year's Eve in the city can be chaotic, but for those who want to be above it all (literally), the CN Tower is throwing two swanky parties to help you celebrate.

Both the tower's classic New Year's Eve party and three-course meal event at their 360 Restaurant are back for those hoping to reach new heights to ring in the new year.

With a ticket price of $175 per person, the main New Year's Eve party allows access to the main observation deck and includes a glass of sparkling wine, hors d'oeuvres, and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages alongside music and dancing.

If you'd prefer a gourmet celebration, reservations for the 360 Restaurant party go for $185 per person.

Wondering what lies beneath the hefty pricetag?

Menu options for the 360 event include dishes such as East Coast oysters, grilled bison tenderloin and king crab and olive oil poached halibut topped with caviar that can be washed down with a selection from their extensive wine list.

Adult tickets for the CN Tower on a regular day typically sit around $45, so if all the bells and whistles of the New Year's festivities don't appeal to you, but you still want to experience Toronto from new heights, you're better off taking a separate trip.

If you're not willing to cough up the big bucks to attend the CN Tower's New Year's Eve festivities, fear not. The city is full of events for everyone to ring in the new year in style, like a boat cruise along the Toronto Harbour or an '80s-themed dance party at the Rivoli.

For those who don't want to spend at all, there are options for you, too. Nathan Phillips Square hosts an annual fireworks display, and the TTC is free all night for riders to get home safely.