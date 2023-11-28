Toronto home is now covered with 75K twinkling and dancing Christmas lights

The Savage Christmas Lights Show is back in Toronto for its sixth year, lending holiday cheer and virtuoso LED displays to the neighbourhood for another season.

You can walk by or drive up to 1 Fletcher Place, near Islington Ave. and the Westway in Etobicoke, for a stunning 75,000-strong LED light show every several minutes.

The show runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. until Jan. 6.

Albert Barone, the show's creator, told blogTO that its Nov. 25 opening night saw "a few hundred" attendees. He went to the trouble of getting a hot dog stand and hot chocolate set up for the night.

The show is entirely free, but Barone encourages people to donate to SickKids Foundation. The show has currently raised about $28,500 of its $35,000 goal.

"Christmas is for kids, as far as we're concerned. They should all be happy at Christmas," he says.

"When I see kids that can't enjoy Christmas, it breaks our heart, me and my wife. So if we can help in any way, that's how we look at it."

A large outdoor screen showing Christmas music videos like Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is synced to 89.3 FM, so anyone driving is able to listen along to the music while enjoying the show.

"The show grows every year. I added some props on the right hand side of the house and moved a few things around in the display," Barone says.

"That's just the nature of the business, I guess."