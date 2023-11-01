Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 3 hours ago
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include nabbing holiday gifts at a Christmas market, celebrating those who have passed at an immersive Dia de los Muertos festival and embracing your inner cowboy at a yeehaw-worthy rodeo at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup of the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Randy Rainbow
      November 3
      Randy Rainbow
      Satirical genius Randy Rainbow will bring his parodies on the current political climate with cheeky musical numbers at Massey Hall this weekend.
      Massey Hall
    • WNDRLND
      November 3
      WNDRLND
      Join a celebration of life as idFK gallery is transformed into a magical Dia de los Muertos festival honouring those who've come before and the beauty of human connection. Dance the night away to a DJ set or check out live body painting at this cool artsy soiree while meeting and mingling with fellow creatives.
      Studio IDFK
    • The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
      November 3-12
      The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
      Watch horses perform jaw-dropping stunts and make sure to hit up the Gay Lea trailer where you'll find incredible sculptures made out of butter. Cap it all off with a wood-oven pizza at the Royal Court Cafe.
      Exhibition Place
    • The Sounds of Rhythms & Resistance
      November 4
      The Sounds of Rhythms & Resistance
      Celebrating the roots of Caribbean music in Toronto, this exciting music event will bring multiple generations of the city’s top Jamaican artists together at Toronto’s newest music space, TD Allied Music Hall, with a lineup of music legends and rising stars.
      TD MUSIC HALL
    • Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Market
      November 4
      Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Market
      If last minute Christmas shopping is not your style, hit up an art market and nab one-of-a-kind gift for your loved ones, ranging from candles to handmade skincare. Finish off the day by hitting up a food truck or two for tasty snacks!
      The Bentway
    • Her Market
      November 4-5
      Her Market
      This holiday season, shop small and make a big impact by supporting women-owned businesses. Treat yourself to luxurious skincare or timeless vintage pieces, or give back by contributing to their donation bin.
      T3HQ
    • Alex Cooper
      November 5
      Alex Cooper
      Alex Cooper is bringing her unique brand of hilarious oversharing and sexy questions to the city as she hosts you a live version of her immensely successful podcast, Call Her Daddy.
      Meridian Hall
    • The Barkada Market
      November 5
      The Barkada Market
      Slurp back saucy noodles or cozy up your space with a plush handmade rug from a local artisan as The Barkada Market returns this weekend to celebrate and support Filipino and Asian-owned businesses— just in time for the holiday season.
      THE PARKDALE HALL
    • Depeche Mode
      November 5
      Depeche Mode
      Let loose to the beats of synth-pop band Depeche Mode as they play songs from their newest album, Memento, at Scotiabank Arena.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Ecofair Toronto
      November 5
      Ecofair Toronto
      Head to Wychwood Barns for a day of eco-friendly goodies and sustainability workshops. Expect to see a bunch of earth-friendly vendors to shop from, too, and best of all, entrance is totally free.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    Lead photo by

    shutterstock
