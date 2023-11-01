10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include nabbing holiday gifts at a Christmas market, celebrating those who have passed at an immersive Dia de los Muertos festival and embracing your inner cowboy at a yeehaw-worthy rodeo at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup of the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.
