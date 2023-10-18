Radar
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include checking out a haunting rendition of classic horror stories, rocking out as the queen of country takes over Scotiabank Arena and supporting local artists at a vintage and vendor market. 

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of the Grotesque
      October 18 - November 4
      Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of the Grotesque
      Immerse yourself in a spooky and terrifying retelling of Edgar Allan Poe's works while travelling through the historic Campbell House Museum as you witness haunting scenes featuring eccentric characters in this one-of-a-kind theatre performance.
      Campbell House Museum
    • The Rose
      October 20
      The Rose
      Get ready to fangirl as South Korean indie rock band The Rose performs their hit songs as part of their Dawn to Dusk tour at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Don't forget to arrive early if you want to beat the long merch lines!
      Coca-Cola Coliseum
    • Samantha Bee
      October 20
      Samantha Bee
      Known for her time as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, this political Canadian-American comedian and actress will have you laughing until you cry as part of her "Your Favourite Woman" tour.
      Bluma Appel Theatre
    • Drake Night In Toronto
      October 20
      Drake Night In Toronto
      Sip on an ice-cold beer and join other Drake fans at a massive group karaoke performance before dancing the night away to his catchiest tunes at this event celebrating his newest album, For All the Dogs.
      Axis Club
    • Todrick Hall
      October 21
      Todrick Hall
      Show off your best hair, nails, hips, and heels for an electrifying night out as talented and extremely fabulous singer and dancer Todrick Hall takes over the stage at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    • Waitlisted: Taylor Swift Burlesque
      October 21
      Waitlisted: Taylor Swift Burlesque
      If you haven't scored T-Swift tickets yet, head on over to the Dance Cave for a night of bejewelled burlesque performances featuring dazzling dancers moving to the beat of Taylor's most iconic songs. Don't forget to bring a friendship bracelet (or two) to trade.
      Dance Cave
    • Diwalicious
      October 21-22
      Diwalicious
      Whether you love Indian food or want to try something new, make sure to stop by Mel Lastman Square and munch on some delicious samosas before checking out a cultural performance.
      Mel Lastman Square Rink
    • Renee Rapp
      October 22
      Renee Rapp
      Get in, loser. We're going to a Renee Rapp concert! Mean Girls (the musical) star Reneé Rapp is bringing her pristine vocal skills and pop-rock tunes to the city as part of her Snowhard Feelings tour.
      History Toronto
    • Shania Twain
      October 22
      Shania Twain
      Call your besties and put on your best cowboy boots before joining thousands of country fans in a concert for the ages as the Queen of Country, Shania Twain, takes over Scotiabank Arena this weekend.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Toronto Sunday Market
      October 22 - December 10
      Toronto Sunday Market
      Make your way to Parkdale for a day of shopping at Toronto's largest weekly market! Hunt for your next vintage find or get unique gifts for the upcoming holiday season, all while supporting local vendors.
      The Parkdale Hall
