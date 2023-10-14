There's a 'spooktacular' light show near Toronto but it's only here until Halloween

With the weather switching into fall mode, like, five minutes ago, Halloween in Toronto is officially upon us once again, and that means there are plenty of events you'll wanna check out during spooky season.

And if you're like me and lean more towards the atmospheric and "vibey" over the genuinely scary, you'll want to check out the Spooktacular Light Show, a drive-through journey through 3D displays, ghosts, skeletons, mummies, and pumpkin tunnels — all synced to eerie music.

Hot on the heels of other cool immersive events around the city (the most recent ones include a candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert, Bubble Planet, and Divina Dali), the Spooktacular Light Show will take you on a 2-km trip, while still being family-friendly (and okay, maybe a lil' scary).

The full drive takes between 35-45 minutes, depending, of course, on whether you want to cruise and take it all in or speed through while avoiding eye contact with any ghouls that may crop up (just me?).

Ticket tiers are based on vehicle and party size: up to two people in a car is $28.24, up to five in a small family car is $51.97, with seven people in a large family car running you $57.17.

So if you're in the market for a cool Halloween activity, you can find the Spooktacular Light Show at 1389 Brock Road in Pickering.