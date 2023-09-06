A Toronto neighbourhood is having a massive street sale full of rare finds

The 34th annual Pape/Donlands Street Sale is officially back for another day full of one-of-a-kind finds, baked treats, and homemade drinks.

With over 14 streets participating this year, you can expect the whole neighbourhood to be flooded with homefront stands and booths selling clothes, books, kitchenware, music, artwork, jewelry, and furniture.

The street sale will be taking place on all streets from Kings Park Boulevard to Danforth Avenue, and from Pape to Donlands.

Make sure to stop by hungry and thirsty, because there will be no shortage of freshly brewed lemonade, cookies, hot dogs, and spanakopita to go around.

The annual event was initially started by the local Residents' Association with the help of Councillor Peter Tabuns and the late Jack Layton.

The sale is on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date on Sept. 10.