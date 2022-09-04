Radar
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pape donlands

A Toronto neighbourhood is having a huge street sale full of treasures across 14 streets

The 33rd annual Pape/Donlands Street Sale is back again for another day full of one-of-a-kind finds, homemade treats, and refreshing drinks.

All streets from Kings Park Boulevard to Danforth Avenue, and from Pape to Donlands will be jam-packed full of homefront stands and booths.

Over 14 streets and 100 participants are expected to serve up some of the neighbourhood's most delicious foods and rarest finds. You can expect to explore lots of clothes, mirrors, kitchenwares, books, music, artwork, jewelry and furniture items.

Make sure to come with an empty stomach too because there will be no shortage of delicious Greek treats such as spanakopita, baked goods, and freshly brewed lemonade.

The street sale was initially started by the local Residents' Association with the help of Councillor Peter Tabuns and former MP Jack Layton.

The sale is on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., so get there early!

