Historic neighbourhood in Toronto is getting a free block party this month

One Toronto neighbourhood is getting a one-day block party this month, and the event is completely free to attend.

The block party is set to take over the Mill Street Brewpub in the historic Distillery District soon, and you can tune into lots of electrifying sets.

The music event will feature performances from a lineup of Canadian artists, including The Darcys, NEFE, and CJ Wiley.

You can sip on some refreshing beers as you dance the day away, or explore the historic district's pedestrian-only cobblestone streets before you head down to the party.

The brewpub recommends showing up to the event early, as capacity is limited and fills up fast.

The free block party is on for one day only at 21 Tank House Lane from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.