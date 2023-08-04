Stars of The Office are headlining Just for Laughs Toronto next month

Just For Laughs, Toronto's premier comedy event of the year, will make its return to the city with a 10-day festival starting September 21.

This year, the roster of headliners boasts a couple of names that will be familiar to fans of The Office.

The unlikely duo of Pam Beasly and Angela Martin, known in the real world as Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are one of 10 headlining acts coming to the annual comedy festival.

Their performance, titled "An Evening with The Office Ladies," is the main event of the festival's opening night.

The set is a trip down memory lane for the two actors (who are also best friends) as they recount their best stories and hilarious experiences from the making of the generation-defining series.

Other headliners include Scary Movie and White Chicks star Marlon Wayans, Michelle Wolf, Nicole Byer, Mark Forward, and more.

The real meat and potatoes of the festival, though, are the emerging acts, referred to collectively as The 42 (although there are actually 53 of them).

These acts are curated by Just For Laughs to offer "a bit of everything" and will deliver plenty of intimate performances and late-night specials that make comedy festivals unforgettable.

With 15 venues booked, there's a good chance The 42 will be close by wherever you are and will keep the laughs rolling every night of the festival.

The festival is about more than just comedy though. Capturing the last of the pleasant late-September weather, the opening weekend includes a street festival that'll take place at Berczy Park.

A full line-up of food trucks will be parked on Front Street, with the festival’s main outdoor stage set up in the park. Admission to the grounds is totally free.

But if you're hoping to catch some of the comedy, you'll need a ticket. Prices start at $39.50 for a single pass, but you can upgrade to a number of different packages priced between $69 to $204.