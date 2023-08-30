You can watch circus acts and sword swallowers at Toronto's Buskferfest this year

Buskerfest, one of Toronto's biggest street performer festivals, is back this year — and it's all going down on Labour Day weekend.

Benefiting Epilepsy Toronto, the festival will welcome all kinds of artists and performers, including fire dancers, circus acts, and sword swallowers.

Taking place at Woodbine Park, the festival will run from Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4, with food trucks and a beer garden to keep your hunger slaked and thirst satisfied.

You'll be able to nosh on everything from empanadas, grilled corn, and pizza, to poutine and BBQ'd goodies from local restos.

And this year, your Buskerfest pass will even get you access to Bark in the Park. Single passes start at $10, or you can snag a family pass for $20, with all proceeds going directly to Epilepsy Toronto.

Buskerfest 2023 is on from noon to 10 p.m. on September 1-3 and from noon to 7 p.m. on September 4.