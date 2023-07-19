Radar
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include catching an outdoor movie screening, taking in some live music, and indulging at a rib festival!

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for the complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Post Malone
      July 20
      Post Malone
      Catch Post Malone singing hits off his new album and bringing down the house at Budweiser Stage this weekend.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Lakeshore Ribfest
      July 21-23
      Lakeshore Ribfest
      Meat is on the menu all weekend long at the second annual Lakeshore Ribfest. Taking over Samuel Smith Park in Etobicoke, the event is pet-friendly and offers free parking, and will include a roster of live music acts to go along with the carnivorous dining experience.
      Samuel Smith Park
    • Arts in the Parks: Under The Stars
      July 22
      Arts in the Parks: Under The Stars
      For the 10-year anniversary of the Under the Stars outdoor screening event, a night of free entertainment will be going down at Dentonia Park. Programming kicks off at 7:30, with the movie English Vinglish starting at sundown.
      Dentonia Park
    • Sorauren Park Outdoor Movie Screening
      July 22
      Sorauren Park Outdoor Movie Screening
      Sorauren Park will be hosting another free outdoor movie screening, this time showing Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 classic, Vertigo. The park's pizza oven will provide the food, with smaller bites also available at the snack shack.
      Sorauren Avenue Park
    • The Barket Market
      July 22
      The Barket Market
      Bring your pup to this free event and check out over 50 local vendors while snapping some cute pics with your furry friend at Insta-friendly backdrops. The in-house DJ will be spinning some sweet beats and there will be plenty of raffles and giveaways, so cross your fingers to win some cool prizes.
      The Parkdale Hall
    • OssFest
      July 22
      OssFest
      The Ossington strip between Dundas St. W and Queen St. W will be pedestrian-only this weekend, as OssFest returns for its 6th edition. Starting with health and wellness events in the morning with music and entertainment all day long, you'll get to check out local businesses while noshing on tasty eats on the strip's extended patios.
      Ossington Strip
    • 18 Annual Toronto International Brazilfest
      July 22-23
      18 Annual Toronto International Brazilfest
      Immerse yourself in Brazilian culture with food, dancing, and tons of sweet beats as Brazilfest takes over Earlscourt Park. This year marks the festival's 20th anniversary, too, which means you can expect the party to be bigger and bolder than ever.
      1595 St Clair Ave W
    • Pan American Food & Music Festival
      July 22-23
      Pan American Food & Music Festival
      Canada's largest Pan American festival is transforming Nathan Phillips Square into a cultural melting pot for the weekend. Live music and food are in the spotlight, but the free festival will also include a vendor market if you want to get your shop on.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Fun Philippines Street Festival
      July 22-23
      Fun Philippines Street Festival
      Toronto's Filipino community will take over a stretch of Bathurst St this weekend for an action-packed street festival and parade. You'll get to dance, eat, check out carnival attractions and even a basketball zone, with live music that promises to play non-stop.
      3768 Bathurst St.
    • HER MARKET
      July 23
      HER MARKET
      The recurring market for Toronto's women-owned businesses is returning this weekend to the King East neighbourhood, with shopping, music, and networking on the schedule. Proceeds from the event will be given to Eva's, a youth shelter and transition home.
      Transmission Studios
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a spectacular drone light show this weekend and it's totally free

Cast of Scream joins the roster of stars coming to Toronto's Fan Expo this summer

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

The CNE is returning to Toronto for 2023 with an all-new waterfront fountain show

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Cat extravaganza Meowfest is coming back to Toronto this summer