Radar
Matias Bessai
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Matias Bessai
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include attending a slew of exciting live concerts, having a laugh at a comedy show, and chowing down on tasty eats at some street festivals.  

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Trivia, Games & Karaoke Night in July
      July 18
      Trivia, Games & Karaoke Night in July
      Taking place at Snakes & Latte's College St. location, Todotoronto's latest monthly social will include video games, live trivia, and karaoke performances galore. And don't forget to wear your best Hawaiian shirt - the event's tropical-themed.
      Snakes and Lattes College St.
    • Post Malone
      July 19
      Post Malone
      You've probably been bumping his latest single for the last couple months, so don't miss your chance to catch Posty live in Toronto at Budweiser Stage. It's not too late to book your spot, with tickets starting at $140.
      Budweiser Stage
    • ALL 90s - GET ON UP meets RENAISSANCE
      July 20
      ALL 90s - GET ON UP meets RENAISSANCE
      Two of Toronto's longest running themed parties - Get on Up and Renaissance - are teaming up for a night that celebrates all things 90s. Taking place at Woodbine Park, the Thursday night soiree will get your nostalgia going with all the hottest throwback tracks.
      Woodbine Park
    • First Aid Kit - Palomino Tour
      July 20
      First Aid Kit - Palomino Tour
      Catch Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit at Budweiser Stage when they stop by Toronto during their 16-date North American tour this summer. Joining the tour on select dates will be special guests Hurray for the Riff Raff and The Weather Station.
      History Toronto
    • Lakeshore Ribfest
      July 21-23
      Lakeshore Ribfest
      Taking place at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, the 2nd annual Lakeshore Ribfest is serving up everything from BBQ smoked ribs, pulled pork, and BBQ chicken to sausage, bloomin' onions, funnel cakes, and everything tasty in between. And since it's dog-friendly, you can bring along your furry friends, too!
      Samuel Smith Park
    • It's OK World
      July 21-23
      It's OK World
      Black-owned creative space It's OK* Studio will be hosting a free 3-day art and wellness festival at Trillium Park that strives to celebrate black joy. The docket includes film screenings, live music, vintage markets, and meditation sessions.
      Trillium Park
    • OssFest
      July 22
      OssFest
      Entering its sixth year running, OssFest will launch the pedestrian takeover of Ossington Avenue on July 22. With over 25 different patios set to populate the street, attendees will also enjoy all-day music and shopping in celebration of one of Toronto's trendiest streets.
      Ossington Strip
    • Daniel Sloss, Can't
      July 22
      Daniel Sloss, Can't
      Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss, known best for his highly profane specials on Netflix, is taking over Massey Hall on July 22 night for a live performance of Can't, his 12th solo show.
      Massey Hall
    • 18 Annual Toronto International Brazilfest
      July 22-23
      18 Annual Toronto International Brazilfest
      Celebrate Toronto's Brazilian community with a busy weekend of music, dancing, and food, as the annual Brazilfest returns to Earlscourt Park for a colourful 18th anniversary celebration.
      1595 St Clair Ave W
    • Meowfest
      July 23
      Meowfest
      The city's favourite event for feline fanatics is coming to North York's The Warehouse this weekend for an afternoon of kitty love, meet 'n' greets, food, and shopping. The event is also hoping to set a new world record by creating the largest fur ball ever, so don't forget to bring a few tufts from your pet to contribute.
      The Warehouse Venue
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a spectacular drone light show this weekend and it's totally free

Cast of Scream joins the roster of stars coming to Toronto's Fan Expo this summer

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

The CNE is returning to Toronto for 2023 with an all-new waterfront fountain show

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Cat extravaganza Meowfest is coming back to Toronto this summer

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend