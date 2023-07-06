Cat extravaganza Meowfest is coming back to Toronto this summer

After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, Meowfest, a massive feline festival, is returning to Toronto this summer.

The cat-stravaganza will take place on Sunday, July 23rd at The Warehouse Venue.

You can expect a day of cat-themed shopping, interactive workshops, speed-dating, heart-melting encounters with adoptable kittens, food trucks and celebrity cat meet-and-greets.

"It's not a traditional conference trade show," says Meowfest event manager, Justine Cheng.

"We do have vendors you can shop, but the energy and buzz is more like a party. It's a community get-together."

Meowfest was initially conceived in 2017 by Olivia Canlas, CEO of the popular cat subscription box company, Mewobox. The goal was to unite cat lovers and create a sense of community.

Now independent from its sister company, Meowbox, the Meowfest team is actively working to expand the festival nationwide.

In addition to delighting Toronto's cat-loving community, Meowfest aims to support the city's cats in need.

The not-for-profit event serves as a testament to Canlas' original vision of bringing together communities to celebrate their furry friends while supporting a cause close to every cat owner’s heart.

Event proceeds are donated to local cat shelters and organizations, with Toronto's 2023 Meowfest proceeds going to the Toronto Cat Rescue.

Cassandra Koenen, the Fundraising and Communications Director at Toronto Cat Rescue, highlights the significance of the Meowfest partnership for their organization.

As a non-government-funded organization, Toronto Cat Rescue heavily relies on donations to support its operations.

"Over half of our annual operating budget goes to veterinary expenses," Koenen explains.

"Opportunities like this and the kind of exposure that comes from it is really beneficial to organizations like ours, and we really appreciate it."

Meowfest Toronto

For general admission, Meowfest offers two time slots: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $27 for ages thirteen and up, with a special rate of $10 for ages seven to ten.

Here are some highlights for the 2023 Toronto Meowfest.

Adoptable kittens

Meowfest's partnership with the Toronto Cat Rescue Society offers the opportunity to visit, apply for, and adopt cats directly at the festival.

Twenty-five cats from Toronto Cat Rescue's foster system will be available for adoption, including a focus on bringing in as many kittens as possible.

You can view the cats and speak with volunteers from the organization to have their questions answered. Individuals looking to adopt a specific cat will undergo an interview with an adoption counsellor, initiating the adoption process on the spot.

Approved applicants can proceed with the payment process and take their new pet home from Meowfest.

Celeb-Purrties

Toronto Meowfest will showcase a lineup of celebrity cats for meet-and-greets and presentations.

Here's a sneak peek at the star-studded feline lineup.

Meet-and-greet VIPs include:

Picchu @adventure.cat.picchuu

Olly @double_theginger

Milo and Pablo @thepurrpawsbros

Headliners:

Speed Dating for Cat Lovers

Meowfest has teamed up with 25dates.com to offer lightning-fast speed dating rounds for cat lovers at Toronto Meowfest.

Speed dating rounds for men and women will take place at Meowfest from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rounds for women and women will occur from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Help Create the Biggest Furball

Meowfest and The Bailey Cat Co. Bailey Brush are partnering up this year with the goal to create the largest furball ever. Bring some cat fur to the event to help contribute to the furball.

Scavenger Hunt

Complete a scavenger hunt and win fun prizes! Attendees will receive a Meowfest map with all the vendors and activities at the event. Go around and complete tasks such as contributing fur to the furball, for example, and collect stamps.

Once your map is complete visitors can enter it into a draw to win prizes.

Vendors

Meowfest Toronto will feature countless cat-themed vendors with everything from shopping, food, drinks and entertainment.