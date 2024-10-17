A magical holiday train is coming to Toronto this fall

The CPKC Holiday Train is officially set to return to Toronto in 2024 with electrifying live performances and dazzling lights to put you in the festive spirit while also raising awareness for a great cause.

This fall, the 26th annual holiday program will see its two festive trains embark on their twin voyages across cities in Canada and the U.S. to raise money, food, and awareness for individuals struggling with food insecurity.

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the twinkling holiday trains have raised more than $24.3 million and collected roughly 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

This year, the train will begin its journey in Saint John, New Brunswick, with stops in Maine, New York, Quebec, and Belleville before arriving in Toronto on Nov. 29.

The event in Toronto will kick off at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the CPKC Yard Office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Rd., and will run until 9 p.m., with live performances by Canadian singer Tyler Shaw and Mohawk singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish.

Although the show is completely free to watch, those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations.

If you're planning on basking in the holiday spirit, make sure to grab your mittens and your thick jackets before heading out, as the event is hosted outdoors.

You can find the complete Canadian holiday train 2024 schedule on the CPKC website.