meowfest toronto

The crowds and cars at Toronto's first Meowfest were totally out of control

Meowfest 2019, the highly-anticipated cat festival at Evergreen Brick Works this past weekend, turned out to be way crazier than anyone might expect of a bunch of cat lovers. 

The festival featured shopping, food trucks, Insta-worthy photo ops, celebrity cats, live music and cats to adopt. And it was a huge hit.

It was such a big hit that the lineups were endless. 

Many couldn't find anywhere to park, so they resorted to parking illegally and were ticketed as a result.

The festival was so packed that they actually had to stop selling tickets and letting people in midday. 

Some of the food vendors weren't prepared for the size of the crowds and subsequently sold out before the day ended.

Still, the event was for a good cause. All the proceeds went to the Toronto Cat Rescue, a no-kill charity that rescues abandoned, sick or injured cats from situations of abuse, neglect or imminent euthanasia.  

They had cats up for adoption, and all of them were adopted by the end of the day. 

While Meowfest 2019 may not have been prepared for the turnout they received, many satisfied Toronto cat lovers still left with piles of merchsome great new social feed content and a select few also left with new furry friend. 

