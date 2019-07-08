The crowds and cars at Toronto's first Meowfest were totally out of control
Meowfest 2019, the highly-anticipated cat festival at Evergreen Brick Works this past weekend, turned out to be way crazier than anyone might expect of a bunch of cat lovers.
The festival featured shopping, food trucks, Insta-worthy photo ops, celebrity cats, live music and cats to adopt. And it was a huge hit.
It was such a big hit that the lineups were endless.
Waiting to go in for #meowfest at the Evergreen Brickworks. Really popular. Who knew?
Many couldn't find anywhere to park, so they resorted to parking illegally and were ticketed as a result.
Farmer's market + meowfest = dream day for parking enforcement near the brickworks
The festival was so packed that they actually had to stop selling tickets and letting people in midday.
Walked down to the Evergreen Brickworks yesterday to try to get in to the #meowfest and ended up missing out on tickets by a few minutes. Was a sad kitty and walked home in the heat with my friend. Really wish there had been water or a vendor outside selling cold drinks.
Some of the food vendors weren't prepared for the size of the crowds and subsequently sold out before the day ended.
It's super hot and super busy day @meowfestival . Thank you for coming to our booth and sorry for who couldn't have ... See you another time...Thank you, thank you , thank you 🙏
Still, the event was for a good cause. All the proceeds went to the Toronto Cat Rescue, a no-kill charity that rescues abandoned, sick or injured cats from situations of abuse, neglect or imminent euthanasia.
#meowfest2019 #meowfest is sold out waited in line and wanted to buy tickets. Very poorly run. Needs a larger venue and air conditioning!
They had cats up for adoption, and all of them were adopted by the end of the day.
What a turnout!!🥳🙀We are thrilled that sooo many of you, including these two gems, braved the 🔥 and came out to purrty in support of @torontocatrescu! How incredible is it that ALL of their adoptable cats we're adopted onsite?! 💜🙏🏽
While Meowfest 2019 may not have been prepared for the turnout they received, many satisfied Toronto cat lovers still left with piles of merch, some great new social feed content and a select few also left with new furry friend.
