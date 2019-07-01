City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Meowfest Toronto 2019

There's a brand new cat festival in Toronto this summer

Let's face it, we're all crazy cat ladies deep down. Now, there's a kitty festival coming to Toronto, so we can all unleash our inner cat ladies. 

Meowfest, hosted by Meowbox, is a festival to celebrate all-things feline, with the goal of spreading awareness about the welfare of cats and raising funds for relevant organizations. And to say cat-lovers are excited would be an understatement. 

It'll feature workshops, cats to adopt, shopping, food trucks, insta-worthy photo ops, celebrity cats, and live music. 

Meowfest started in Vancouver in 2018, where they raised over $10,000 for organizations such as the BC SPCA, LAPS, New Westminster Animal Shelter and The Pet Education Project.

This year, all proceeds will go to the Toronto Cat Rescue, a no-kill charity that that rescues abandoned, sick or injured cats from situations of abuse, neglect or imminent euthanasia. 

The festival will take place at Evergreen Brick Works on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

