There's a brand new cat festival in Toronto this summer

Let's face it, we're all crazy cat ladies deep down. Now, there's a kitty festival coming to Toronto, so we can all unleash our inner cat ladies.

Meowfest, hosted by Meowbox, is a festival to celebrate all-things feline, with the goal of spreading awareness about the welfare of cats and raising funds for relevant organizations. And to say cat-lovers are excited would be an understatement.

I literally just heard of Meowfest 2019 and I'm already excited! An event just for cat lover at Evergreen Brick Works!! Heck ya!!! https://t.co/hHUTJTbTu8 — Veronica (@veronicheng) April 3, 2019

It'll feature workshops, cats to adopt, shopping, food trucks, insta-worthy photo ops, celebrity cats, and live music.

I kind of want to go to meowfest…. I also know if I go, I will 100% come home with at least one cat. — bruschetta dortmund (@meridiansour) June 20, 2019

Meowfest started in Vancouver in 2018, where they raised over $10,000 for organizations such as the BC SPCA, LAPS, New Westminster Animal Shelter and The Pet Education Project.

This year, all proceeds will go to the Toronto Cat Rescue, a no-kill charity that that rescues abandoned, sick or injured cats from situations of abuse, neglect or imminent euthanasia.

The festival will take place at Evergreen Brick Works on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.