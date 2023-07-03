You can hang out on an abandoned Toronto airport runway this month

This summer, you can spend the day frolicking at an abandoned airport runway in Toronto.

On July 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Play on the Runway returns for a second year. You'll be able to visit Downsview Airport and hang out on an actual airport runway (usually reserved for actual airplanes!) at this one-day event.

The last time this runway was open to the public was in 2003 for SARSStock and in 2002 for Pope John Paul's papal mass.

In 2022, the event brought thousands of people together on over 2 kilometres of open tarmac. Like last year, there will be a live DJ spinning feel-good tunes for you to bop along to, with plenty of roller dancers to showing off their moves.

You can (and are encouraged to) bring your own skateboards, bikes, scooters, or rollerblades to glide on the smooth airport pavement if you want to show off your skills.

Best of all, you don't have to be a skater to have a good time. The event is dog-friendly, which means you can bring your furry friend for a walk on the runway, while grabbing something tasty to munch on from the food and ice cream trucks that'll be parked on the tarmac.

Play on the Runway will run for 3 hours, so make sure to pack sunscreen, a hat, and some water to make the most of the experience.

Although tickets to this event are free, you must show a confirmation e-mail before entering.