Wonderland is getting a huge fireworks show and week-long festival for Canada Day

On July 1, Canada's Wonderland is set to host a huge fireworks show and the biggest Canada Day celebration in the GTA.

From July 1 to July 9, Celebration Canada will return to the park's grounds with their annual festival themed after the Great White North.

It is one of many events where you can celebrate Canada Day and watch fireworks in the city this year. Other events happening this long weekend include Q107 Canada Day Weekend at Woodbine Park and Downsview Park's annual Canada Day event.

Kicking off on July 1 at 10 p.m., a huge firework show will hit the sky, with festivities will continue throughout the week.

Rides will be open as usual during this week-long celebration, so you can hop on your favourite rollercoaster before finding a bite to eat.

Like last year's celebrations, there will be an exclusive festival menu featuring dishes from all over the country. Get a taste from the Prairies as you sink your teeth into juicy Alberta beef sliders, get messy with a Halifax donair, or satisfy your sweet tooth with a rich Nanaimo Bar milkshake.

There will be plenty of cheesy poutine and classic tangy Canadian Ceasars to go around, too! Tasting cards ($33.99) will be available for purchase if you're looking to try a bit of everything.

On each day, you'll get to check out different shows, like a special performance by the Indigenous singing drum group Smoketrail Singers.

You'll also get to rock out to live bands on the main stage, or check out quirky busker acts scattered throughout the park grounds.

The park will open at 10 a.m, with Celebration Canada running between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. from July 1 to July 9. Tickets for the event start at $79.99, with different meal and ride pass add-ons available.

Head on over to the event website for more details and ticket options.