Ripley Aquarium in Toronto is staying open until midnight with cocktails and drag shows

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is set to host an entertaining event featuring cocktails and drag performances to celebrate Pride month.

On June 16, the aquarium will host Night at the Aqueerium that will include music by DJs, dancing and performances by drag superstars.

Drag stars performing at the event include Juice Boxx, Tiffany Boxx and Kreme Inakuchi.

DJ Sandy Watts and DJ Valeroo will be in charge of the music accompanied by dancers Milkshake and Dragon Noir.

During the event, you'll have full access to all the exhibits at the aquarium. The event starts at 8 p.m. and runs until midnight with tickets costing $60.