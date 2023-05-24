10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include food festivals, a spring art market, the city's premiere book show, and the much-anticipated annual Doors Open tours. It's also the first PS Kensington of the season.
For more ideas, check out our previous round-up for the week or head over to our events section for the full listings.
Sonicgregu/blogTO Flickr Pool
Sonicgregu/blogTO Flickr Pool
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .