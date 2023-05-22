Radar
Tanja-Tiziana Burdi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Tanja-Tiziana Burdi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include an alien dance party, a Nordic art show with outdoor saunas, a big spring arts market, and a chance to see Toronto's most interesting and exciting buildings, totally free.

For the full listings make sure to check out our events section.

Lead photo by

The Bentway

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Canada's Wonderland hosting huge fireworks display for Victoria Day 2023

There's a massive kite festival in Ontario this summer

10 things to do in Toronto for the 2023 Victoria Day weekend

Hundreds of bikers wearing formal attire will soon descend on Toronto streets

Toronto is getting a free music and food festival for Canada Day weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend