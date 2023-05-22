10 things to do in Toronto this week
Things to do in Toronto this week include an alien dance party, a Nordic art show with outdoor saunas, a big spring arts market, and a chance to see Toronto's most interesting and exciting buildings, totally free.
The Bentway
