Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

20 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about ringing in 2023 and comedy shows.

Dave Chappelle is bringing his funny persona back to the city or hit up one of the many New Year's Eve parties across the city.

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

20 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

10 fun things to do during the holidays in Toronto

30 things to do in Toronto this weekend

50 things to do this winter in Toronto

20 things to do in Toronto this week

An immersive Disney experience opens in Toronto

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2023