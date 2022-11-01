Toronto neighbourhood is getting a cozy fall block party with fire pits

After the craziness of Halloween in the city settles down, you might be looking for another fun event to go to with friends and family.

Look no further, as Come Sit By My Fire returns to Toronto for a second year.

Organized by Mondo Forma and supported by Reconnect Ontario, this event invites locals to gather 'round a warm fire with your loved ones and enjoy free live music, collaborative interactive art and performances.

Live music will be playing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., while live sets from local Toronto DJs will be playing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free hot chocolate and treats will be available to cook over the fire and other offerings from local artists, creatives and small businesses will also be in abundance.

Grab a warm bite and a cold drink while watching the special LED and fire performance by Nore Fire Circus in the evening.

This is an all-ages block party and a pay-what-you-can event, with all funds being donated to the Toronto Arts Foundation.

Time slots have been created for capacity planning, and while ticket registration is encouraged, drop-ins are also welcomed.

Come Sit By My Fire will be happening on Nov. 5, starting at 2 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m.

Find it located at the new Paradise Grapevine on Geary Avenue.