Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2022

The Santa Claus Parade is returning to Toronto this weekend and with it brings a ton of road closures to pave the way got jolly old St. Nick and friends to take the streets this Sunday, November 20.

The parade will cause some major disruption for those driving in the city so it's best to plan ahead whether you head out to watch the festivities or not.

Santa Claus Parade route for 2022

The Santa Claus Parade will start around 12:30 p.m. at Christie Pits Park and travel east on Bloor Street until University Avenue but road closures begin earlier for set up and the Holly Jolly Fun Run, which will start 45 minutes before the parade at 11:45 a.m.

Once the run is over, floats will depart from Christie and Bloor and make their way east on Bloor towards Queens Park.

Once there, the parade will make it south on University Avenue towards Wellington Street. The parade will then turn east and head south on Yonge toward Front Street. It will then make its final stretch on Front Street East and end at St. Lawrence Market.

Road closures during the Santa Claus Parade

Various streets will be closed at different times to accommodate setup, take-down, the parade and the Holly Jolly Fun Run. Roads are expected to be reopened by 6:00 p.m. Here is a list of those road closures.

Bloor Street from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street at 7:00 a.m.

Bloor Street from Christine to Bathurst Street at 10:00 a.m.

Bloor Street from Bathurst Street to Bay Street at 10:30 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queens Park, from Davenport Road to College Street at 10:30 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street at 11:00 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street at 11:00 a.m.

TTC Service Changes

Aside from road closures, there will be TTC diversions. The 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 King and 511 Bathurst streetcar routes will be run through breaks in the parade. Here's a list of all the affected routes.

13 Avenue Road

19 Bay

72 Pape

75 Sherbourne

94 Wellesley

121 Esplanade - River

126 Christie

161 Rogers Road

300 Bloor-Danforth

There are no planned subway closures this weekend. There will be additional trains added to Line 1 and Line 2 to help get you to and from the parade.